Joyal Joseph's teacherInd gives digital edge to old-fashioned private tuition

Joyal Joseph Joy started teacherInd with the objective for providing education tailored to the capabilities of each student. His venture teacherInd offers opportunities for young children as well as professional college students to excel in learning. Joyal's platform offers a wide range of disciplines to choose from such as mathematics, science, commerce, language studies, robotics and coding.

Joyal Joseph Joy is among the experts who will speak at 'Techspectations', Kerala's premier technology summit, about the rapid changes taking place in the field of education ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The digital summit, which is hosted by Manorama Online, will be held on October 23.

How EdTech helps

A new move that utilises the potential of digital technology as an alternative to conventional education methods is referred to as EdTech or EduTech.

EdTech is silently revolutionising the field of education and teaching. It utilises the potential of digital technology as an alternative to conventional education methods. While dismantling the notion that education can be only achieved by joining schools and educational institutions at a stipulated time and following stringent norms, EdTech is sending out the message to learn at one’s own pace and convenience.

All students receive the same attention at schools and other educational institutions. Some students learn quickly, while some others need more time; hence the learning process is not uniform. So, what if each student gets an individual teacher? Such an option is being explored. This new move can also lead to a complete overhaul of the old concept of tuition.

One teacher for one student

The finding that a student is not receiving individual attention in class is what led to the launch of teacherInd. Joyal Joseph Joy and Shafeeq Usman are the brains behind this venture.

teacherInd follows the policy of ‘one teacher for one student’. There are also projects that help students to earn money, while studying. teacherInd's role can be defined as that of a middleman who facilitates a meeting between qualified teachers and students. The EdTech company says that it is offering tuition services at relatively affordable rates.

teacherInd is currently functioning out of the CET Technological Business Incubator at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. Teachers are selected through a rigorous screening process.

Joyal, a B Tech graduate from the College of Engineering Trivandrum, aims to give students quality education that is suitable for them. He wants his EdTech platform to have an Indian character. Joyal also said that he had designed all the courses on his website.

Virtual reality to be utilised

teacherInd has decided to utilise technologies such as virtual reality, along with the existing systems. For this, Joyal's company is developing two products. One is a virtual reality application that allows the students to familiarise with their school environment virtually. The application gives students the opportunity to interact with teachers and friends. The other product is robotics kits, that would help children to understand the portions taught in schools through various experiments with the help of technology.

'Techspectations Educate 2021'

This year, Kerala's own technology summit 'Techspectations Educate 2021' focuses on capturing the developments in the education sector in India. Joyal Joseph Joy is among the several experts who will share their thoughts on the changing face of the education sector at the digital meet.

Manorama Online is set to host the fourth edition of the digital summit on October 23. The summit will be held even as the global economy strives to recover from the Covid-induced crisis and return to the path of revival by exploring new opportunities. Tech experts, influencers in the field, top brand heads, luminaries from various fields and start-ups will be part of Techspectations.

Jain Online is the main partner of the summit. Visit http://www.educate.techspectations.com to know more about the summit and to book your seats in advance.