Jain University's Tom Joseph knows well to keep pace with the changing educational sector

Tom Joseph, the director of New Initiatives at the Jain Deemed-to-be University, is a familiar face to those associated with the educational sector within and outside India for over 10 years. Some Keralites would have also taken note of him when the Jain University turned up at the Indian Super League (ISL) matches as the sponsor of Kerala Blasters.

Tom made a name for himself in the education and training sector by following the latest trends in the educational field and making changes accordingly.

Developing new products, that is in line with the latest advancements in the educational sector, is his primary task. He also pitches in to devise the marketing strategies of the Jain Group. Tom has expertise in developing innovative products, keeping pace with the changing times.

Tom is also exceptionally skilled in developing digital and non-digital infrastructure in the educational field. The outcome of Tom Joseph's guidance is evident on several national and international campuses.

Currently, Tom is a member of the senior leadership team at the Jain University. He along with his team members is striving to bring about changes at the university in response to the drastic changes around. The team has to ensure that the learning methods and curriculum are up-to-date.

Tom is also a member of several educational organisations and is part of the advisory and governing bodies of many universities.

'Techspectations Educate 2021'

Tom Joseph will also share his experiences at 'Techspectations Educate 2021', Kerala's premier technology summit. Tom, an expert on the changing educational scenario, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will speak about the prospects and challenges faced by the digital education sector. He has a clear understanding on the increasing influence of automation on several job sectors.

Manorama Online's 'Techspectations Educate 2021' will be held on October 23. The fourth edition of the summit is set to be held even as the global economy strives to recover from the Covid crisis and return to the path of revival by exploring new opportunities. Tech experts, influencers, top brand heads, luminaries from various fields and start-ups will attend the digital summit.

Jain Online is the main partner of the 'Techspectations Educate 2021’. For more details on the tech summit, check out the website: https://educate.techspectations.com.