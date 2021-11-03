Malayalam
Fuel to get cheaper; govt slashes excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2021 08:27 PM IST Updated: November 03, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Topic | Business

New Delhi: The Government of India on Wednesday announced an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. 

Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday.

The move comes as a relief to the common man on the eve of Diwali.

"The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

The central government has also urged the states to provide relief to consumers by reducing the value added tax on petrol and diesel.

