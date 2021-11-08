Hayabusa test drive: A cruise missile from Suzuki

Think superbikes and Hayabusa is the name that first comes to mind. Not long ago, it used to be the last word when it comes to performance. After ruling over the tracks and roads, the motorcycle was relegated to the sidelines when new-age bikes loaded with latest electronics flooded the market. On its part, Suzuki never gave a clear explanation as to why it was not updating the Hayabusa. We should assume that it was waiting in the wings. Now, this muscleman from Suzuki has reemerged to take on its rivals. This time, Suzuki has left no room to complain about lack of features in the new Hayabusa.

Hi-tech

The new Hayabusa comes with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). It also gets a full Bosch 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Here are some key safety and performance features of the Hayabusa.

Power modes

The motorcycle gets three power modes. In mode one, you get the maximum throttle response and power. If you want a sporty ride, choose this mode. In mode two, the power delivery is reduced; throttle response too is affected. In mode three, the power delivery will be restricted; this mode can be chosen for wet roads and slippery surfaces.

Anti-lift control

The anti-lift control system has 10 modes to help prevent the front wheel from lifting during hard acceleration. In mode one, there will be less control while in mode 10 the wheel won't lift even a bit. You can confidently twist the throttle when there is a pillion.

Quick shift

The Hayabusa is equipped with a bi-directional kick shift. Without using the clutch and accelerator, it helps to shift the gear up and down. There are two modes in it; in mode one the gear can be shifted quickly especially on a racetrack, while in mode two it is a bit more relaxed and smoother. The new assist and slipper clutch has made gear shifts easy and precise.

Engine brake control

This feature comes in three modes. This stops the slipping of wheels during a sudden engine brake.

Motion track control

The traction control system has 10 modes, ensuring accuracy and grip in both straight-line as well as corners. Other key features include launch control with three modes, slope dependent control system that prevents rear wheel lift when braking, active speed limiter that helps control speed, motion track brake that ensures better safety in corners, hill hold that stops rolling back down the hill, and cruise control that makes highway driving a hassle-free affair.

Engine

The Hayabusa gets updated to 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. New emissions norms have resulted in a minor reduction in power and torque compared to the old engine. The unit produces 190 bhp of power (7bhp less), and 150 Nm of torque (10 Nm less). This reduction in power and torque, however, have not affected performance. It has strong low-end and mid-range performance. Besides, the Hayabusa offer better performance than rivals at a comparatively lower rpm level. The top speed of 299 kmph is electronically restricted. The upgrades to piston, connecting rod, cam shift, combustion chamber, injector, intake pipe and other components have resulted in delivering better performance.

The ride

The chassis, one of the highlights of the Hayabusa, has been retained for the third gen bike too. The sub-frame has undergone upgrades. At 1,480 mm, there is no change in the wheelbase. The ground clearance is 120 mm. The seat height has been reduced to 800 mm. Though the bike weighs 266 kg, its low stance helps in easy handling. The change in riding position reflects positively in the ride. The clip-on handlebar that is now closer to the rider provides better control in low speeds, especially in city traffic. The instrument cluster is classier than the previous model. It includes four analog meters and a new TFT console. Almost all info regarding the bike is available in the instrument cluster. However, there is no navigation and mobile connectivity.

Design

From the second generation to the third one, the design of the Hayabusa has not undergone drastic changes. The recognisable trait of flowing design now gets sharp lines to aid aero dynamics. Moreover, the fairing and the side panel frame cover have been redesigned to increase the knee grip of the rider. Chrome inserts have added to the premium feel. The ground clearance has come down to 120 mm. Quality components and paint make the Hayabusa the hero among superbikes. Headlamps and indicators are all LED. The new Stylema callipers in the front offer better bite to the disc brakes. The tyres have been specially designed for better grip; the rear gets 190/50 rubber.

Price

The ex-showroom price of the Hayabusa is Rs 16.4 lakh. Compared to the previous model, it is costlier by Rs 2.7 lakh. It will rival the superbikes of Kawasaki, Ducati and others. The fact that 101 units of the bike was sold in just two days of the launch shows the popularity of the Hayabusa.

Sajeer

Sajeer's Hayabusa

The first 2021 Hayabusa of Kerala that Sajeer A (Mohammed Yasin) of Kayamkulam acquired was provided for the Fasttrack test ride. He has also started a riding club -- SRT.CLUB -- along with his friends. The club aims to foster a good riding culture, and provide training in race, stunts and touring. Ph: 9995055506