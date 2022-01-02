Actor Siddique on his Ambassador and how Jayaram helped him buy his first car

Film stars are crazy about vehicles. However, there is one vehicle that is close to the heart of actor Siddique but without any craze or attachment to it - an Ambassador. It was in 2000 that he got his first Ambassador. He still moves around in an Ambassador that he bought in 2008. Though it is easy to buy an Ambassador it is difficult to maintain it and Siddique credits his driver Unni for keeping the car in mint condition. Here, he speaks about the car and his perspectives on life.

Black & white combination

In my mind, Black was the ideal colour for Ambassador and that was the reason that I chose the colour for my car. Like a black and white film, I like to travel in the black Ambassador wearing white clothes.

Jayaram's mother's blessing

Actor Jayaram insisted that I buy a car after seeing me running behind a bus during my initial days in films. Jayaram's mother gave me Rs 25,000 to be paid as advance for my first Maruti car.

Vijay Super

After the Maruti 800, I have owned several vehicles. However, the vehicle that I bought after much yearning was a Vijay Super scooter. It was before I entered the film world.

EMI tension

I was able to repay Jayaram in three months. The EMIs on a car is a big tension. It is a blessing that I am not in such a situation now. Today’s actors need better financial discipline.

A stereo before a car

In my early days in films, I went on a Gulf tour with actress Jayabharathi. When she came to know that I was planning to do mimicry for the show she was angry. But when the audience accepted my performance with applause, she gave me a car stereo as a gift. When I told her that I don't have a car to use it, she told me that I would be owning one soon.

10-12 vehicles

Since my first car in 1990, I have owned some 10-12 vehicles. None of them were bad. I think about buying a new vehicle only when my wife and kids remind me that I have been using one for quite some time and it is time to change it. Though I have owned various models of Toyota, Maruti, Benz, Skoda and other brands, I was never interested in them maybe because I don't know much about vehicles and see them just as a mode of transport.