Land Rover commences bookings for new Range Rover

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the all-new Range Rover in the country.

The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings.

The model comes with three powertrain options -- 3 litre diesel, 3 litre petrol and new 4.4 litre petrol.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

The system's belt-integrated starter motor ensures responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating, the automaker said.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography model and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV to feature Electronic Air Suspension, in 1992, and the New Range Rover continues this pioneering approach with Dynamic Response Pro and pre-emptive suspension that uses eHorizon Navigation data to read the road ahead and prime the suspension to provide perfect responses.

"The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.