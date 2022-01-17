Maruti Suzuki drives in Celerio S-CNG trim at Rs 6.58 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched the CNG variant of Celerio in the country at a price of Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Powered by next-generation K-Series 1.0L engine, the all-new Celerio with S-CNG technology delivers a mileage of 35.60 km/kg and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres.

The Celerio S-CNG is factory fitted and offers optimum performance while ensuring enhanced safety. The introduction of the Celerio with S-CNG technology is aligned with the company's commitment to further strengthen its growing green vehicles portfolio in the country, MSI said in a statement.

"The launch of the all-new Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30 per cent of total sales, he added.

"We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG's stellar fuel-efficiency," Srivastava stated.

He noted that MSI has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars.

"We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki's service network spread across India, that our customers find very comforting," Srivastava said.

With green mobility in focus, the automaker has witnessed a 22 per cent CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years, he added.

The new version of Celerio was launched in November last year in petrol avatar and has received close to 25,000 bookings in just two months of its launch, MSI said.

The automaker noted that its S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains, it said.