BMW launches new X3 in India, tagged at Rs 59.9 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched the new version of its X3 SUV in India with a price starting at Rs 59.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two locally produced petrol-powered trims of the model are priced at Rs 59.9 lakh and Rs 65.9 lakh, respectively.

The successful sports activity vehicle (SAV) is now sportier and more modern with its comprehensive refreshed look, premium interior with new equipment features and updated infotainment, the automaker said in a statement.

The diesel variant of the model would be launched later, it added.

"The new evolved third-generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model's trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. The refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 km/h.