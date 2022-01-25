Budget Session: Parliament to function in two shifts owing to Covid

New Delhi: Parliament will function in two shifts during the Budget Session from February. The Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm, owing to the prevailing Covid situation.

The Budget Session will be held in two parts this year, from January 31 to February 11 and from March 14 to April 8. The Union Budget for FY23 will be tabled in the Parliament on February 1.

All Covid protocols will be in place in the Parliament to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

As per the schedule, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses at 11 am on January 31.

"During the sittings from 31.1.2022 to 11.2.2022, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for sitting of members in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic," said a bulletin.

The bulletin said that members should arrive at the Parliament by 10.30 am on January 31 in order to obviate any inconvenience.

The President will arrive at the Central Hall of the Parliament at 10.55 am along with the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister, Speaker of Lok Sabha and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Seating arrangements for members have been made in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for Covid-19.

The Secretary Generals of both the Houses have been instructed to suggest measures for the safe conduct of the upcoming Budget Session.

Sources said that over 700 Parliament staff have tested positive for Covid till now during random testing.