FM proposes battery swapping policy for EV charging stations

PTI
Published: February 01, 2022 12:57 PM IST
A woman holds a cable to charge a Renault Kangoo ZE electric utility vehicle. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/file
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed the formulation of a battery swapping policy for EV charging stations.

She also announced the introduction of modern building by-laws.

The minister said the government would also promote the use of public transport in urban areas.

The finance minister added that to promote ease of doing business, as many as 75,000 compliances have been eliminated and 1,486 union laws have been repealed.

Further, she announced that five existing academic institutions for urban planning will be designated as 'Centre for Excellence' with an endowment fund of Rs 250 crore.

A completely paperless e-bill system will also be launched by the ministries for procurement, Sitharaman stated.

