Kerala hikes land tax for all plots, including very small ones

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has increased the land tax for all sections of people, including those holding small plots. While replying to the discussion on the state budget presented recently, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the new slabs and rates in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Land tax in Kerala is calculated by considering land in units of 'are'. Generally, people in the state measure land in 'cents' and one 'are' constitutes 2.47 'cents'.

The new slabs and rates are:

Panchayats: Presently, land measuring up to 8.1 ares is charged Rs 2.5, which has been doubled to Rs 5. For plots over 8.1 ares, the new rate is Rs 8, in place of Rs 5.

Municipalities: Up to 2.43 ares, the rate is doubled from Rs 5 to 10, while above that area, it is Rs 15, instead of Rs 10.

Corporations: Rs 20 has to be paid as land tax for plots up to 1.62 ares instead of Rs 10. Areas above 1.62 ares will be charged Rs 30 in place of Rs 20.

No green tax for autos, bikes

Balagopal also informed the House that auto-rickshaws have been exempted from the green tax announced in the budget for diesel vehicles. The budget had introduced the green tax to discourage use of diesel vehicles, which cause severe air pollution. On Wednesday, the Finance Minister clarified that the green tax of Rs 500 proposed for auto-rickshaws was withdrawn. He also said that the green tax will not be imposed on bikes.