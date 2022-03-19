Green tax for new vehicles to come into effect from April 1, valid for autos too; two-wheelers spared

Thiruvananthapuram: The green tax which has been imposed for the first time in Kerala for new vehicles would be applicable to diesel autorickshaws as well.

Even though this announcement was made in the State Budget, during the subsequent discussions held in the House Finance Minister K N Balagopal had hinted at exempting autorickshaws from the tax. But Rs 500 green tax has been imposed on new autorickshaws in the Finance Bill which was passed on Friday.

Though old vehicles already come under the purview of the green tax, autorickshaws and two-wheelers had been exempted. This exemption will continue.

There will be no green tax on new two-wheelers.

A hike in the green tax and land tax has been envisaged in the Finance Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The hike of 10 percent in fair value of land will be brought out as a separate notification. All the hikes announced in the Budget would come into effect from April 1.

Green tax for new diesel vehicles

Autorickshaw – Rs 500

Light vehicles – Rs 1,000

Medium vehicles – Rs 1,500

Heavy vehicles – Rs 2,000

All other vehicles barring bikes – Rs 1,000

Vehicle type and Weight

Light | Up to 7,500 kg

Medium | 7,500 to 12,000 kg

Heavy | Above 12,000 kg

Green tax for old vehicles

The green tax ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 600 for various category of old vehicles.

For all four-wheelers which have completed 15 years a green tax of Rs 600 has to be remitted once in every five years at the time of renewing registration.

For light transport vehicles with four wheels or more Rs 200 has to paid each year at the time of fitness examination. The green tax is Rs 300 each for vehicles which have completed 15 years.

For medium transport vehicles which have completed 10 years Rs 300 has to paid every year at the time of renewing fitness and Rs 450 each after completing 15 years.

For heavy transport vehicles above 10 years the green tax is Rs 400 each annually at the time of renewal of fitness and Rs 600 each after completion of 15 years.