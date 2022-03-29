Fuel prices to increase again Wednesday, cost of petrol has gone up by Rs 6 in a week

The domestic retail selling prices of petrol and diesel will increase for the eighth time in nine days on Wednesday.

A litre of petrol will cost 88 paisa more while diesel will be costlier by 84 paisa/litre on Wednesday.

In a week, the price of a litre of petrol has increased by Rs 6.10 and that of diesel has gone up by Rs 5.86.

On Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 112.40 in Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 110.41 in Ernakulam, and Rs 110.58 in Kozhikode.

While a litre of diesel will cost Rs 99.31 in the state capital on Wednesday, inching closer to a century again, it will cost Rs 97.45 and Rs 97.63 in Ernakulam and Kozhikode respectively.

The prices were revised for the very first time last Tuesday after a gap of more than four months.

Lately, crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia.

The crude oil price range is a cause of concern for India as it may ultimately add Rs 10-15 to petrol and diesel selling prices.

At present, India imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil requirements.

