Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Fuel prices to increase again Wednesday, cost of petrol has gone up by Rs 6 in a week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2022 11:36 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Business

The domestic retail selling prices of petrol and diesel will increase for the eighth time in nine days on Wednesday.

A litre of petrol will cost 88 paisa more while diesel will be costlier by 84 paisa/litre on Wednesday.

In a week, the price of a litre of petrol has increased by Rs 6.10 and that of diesel has gone up by Rs 5.86.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 112.40 in Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 110.41 in Ernakulam, and Rs 110.58 in Kozhikode.

While a litre of diesel will cost Rs 99.31 in the state capital on Wednesday, inching closer to a century again, it will cost Rs 97.45 and Rs 97.63 in Ernakulam and Kozhikode respectively.

The prices were revised for the very first time last Tuesday after a gap of more than four months.

Lately, crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia.

The crude oil price range is a cause of concern for India as it may ultimately add Rs 10-15 to petrol and diesel selling prices.

At present, India imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil requirements.
(With agency inputs)

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.