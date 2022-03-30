Be humble always, former DGP C Subramaniam tells son Raj as he becomes FedEx CEO

Thiruvananthapuram: Raj Subramaniam, who has been named the CEO of global packaging delivery firm FedEx, is the son of C Subramaniam, former Director General of Police (DGP) in Kerala. Subramaniam and wife Dr B Kamalammal presently stay at an apartment on Pattom-Kowdiar Road in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Kamalammal retired as additional director from Kerala Health Services. Raj did his schooling from Loyola, Thiruvananthapuram.

In Subramaniam’s flat, there is a photo of Frederick W Smith, founder and CEO of FedEx, with a lamp in front of it. “Smith is God to this family,” says Subramaniam.

Raj's wife Uma was a FedEx employee for many years. His brother Rajeev too is a staff of the company. Raj’s son Arjun Rajesh joined the firm four years ago. Raj married Uma, who was a student at IIM Ahmedabad, when he was 24 years old.

“Smith had been grooming Raj over the past decade to take the reins from him,” says Subramaniam.

After being chosen as the next CEO, Raj contacted his father. “I told him to be himself and humble always,” says the former DGP. “Be loyal to the company and compassionate towards others,” Subramaniam advised his son.

Subramaniam, who hails from Kalpathy in Palakkad district of Kerala, cleared the IPS in 1958 and reached Thiruvananthapuram in 1964 as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural. He worked mostly in the Kerala capital and was the Thiruvananthpuram City Police Commissioner during 1971-73. Later, he was made DGP in-charge of law and order during 1991-93.

According to Subramaniam, Raj’s vision is to transform FedEx into a more technology-driven company. “Many brilliant people from the IT sector are now joining the firm,” he says.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Raj has not been able to visit his parents. However, Rajeev will be travelling to Kerala in December this year, says Subramaniam.