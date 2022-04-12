Kris Gopalakrishnan gets 8.19% stake in multilingual content aggregator Resorcio

Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, invested in an 8.19% stake in Resorcio, a multilingual content aggregator start-up based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The investment has been made through the family office, Pratithi Investments. Resorcio is conceptualised as an e-commerce platform enabling the creation, sharing and monetisation of knowledge. The platform supports multilingual content, across a plethora of subjects in various formats. In less than five months since its launch, Resorcio has clocked over two million unique visitors from across the globe.

“Resorcio is an important step towards revolutionising the growing demand for quality content. Irrespective of the field, the content market place has undoubtedly witnessed an upsurge. In a short span, Resorcio has emerged as a digital space for all kinds of content for the 21st century knowledge society. Resorcio is an attempt to disrupt the content marketplace and serve as a global platform for students, youth and professionals alike, says Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Resorcio occupies a space that complements the online learning courses offered by market leaders, according to Geethika Sudip, co-founder and chief executive officer of Resorcio. “The hybrid model of learning and working is here to stay. This makes Resorcio’s model — of being an online bazaar where you can buy, sell and search content — truly relevant. The option to monetize user generated content and the availability of regional languages are our key differentiators.” Geethika Sudip was recently recognised as one of the Top Corporate Women Leaders from Kerala, by Women Entrepreneurs Forum, Bangalore.

Presently, Resorcio features content in English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic. Content in Hindi and Bengali will be available from July 2022. Introduction of video content, in addition to the currently-featured readable and audible content, is also in the pipeline. A free certification programme that equips teachers with online-teaching skills, is also being conducted by Resorcio on a regular basis, in a bid to address the larger issue of the digital skills divide.