Law says sun film can be used in cars, dealers ask Kerala govt to implement it fast

Kochi: Car accessories dealers in Kerala have flagged the delay in implementing an amended law that permits the use of plastic layer/safety glazing material commonly known as Sun Control Film, a popular brand name, on vehicles.

The Car Accessories Dealers and Distributors Federation said the use of the sun control film is now legally permitted with the Central Motor Vehicle (Seventh Amendment) Rule, 2020 coming into force from April 1, 2021. The amendment stipulate that such screens should be tested and certified as prescribed by IS 2553 (P2) Revision 1:2019.

The dealers have urged the state government to issue an internal circular to make law enforcing officers aware of the amendment and let the public benefit from the change already effected in the law.

The federation along with George & Sons, a Kochi-based major dealer in the sector, has submitted a representation to the state transport minister and the Transport Commissionerate to circulate the said amendment to concerned enforcement authorities to avoid any confusion or inconveniences to the vehicle owners and public. The government is yet to act on it, Raju George, associate director, George & Sons, said at a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday.

He said the police authorities or RTO personnel are not authorised to penalise or fine the vehicle owners who use the aforesaid films which are tested and within the permissible limit.

The Supreme Court had in 2012 banned the use of any kind of sun control films on the glasses of vehicles on a petition filed by Avishesh Goenka citing the use of vehicles fixed with black sun control films for criminal activities.

“In compliance with the mandate of the resolution adopted by the United Nation's (UN) Global Technical Regulation No.6 (GTR-6) established in the Global Registry on 12th March, 2008, to which India is also a participant, IS 2553 has been amended by which plastic layer is also included as glazing material on window glasses of Motor Vehicle. Subsequently, Rule 100 of CMVR 1989 is also amended by notification GSR No.457(E) dated 20.7.2020, with effect from 1st April, 2021 referred as “Central Motor Vehicle (Seventh Amendment) Rule, 2020. Following the amendment by notification, use of plastic materials, commonly known as Sun Control Film which are tested as per IS 2553 (P2) Revision 1:2019 and are within the permissible limit (70% visibility on front and backside and 50% visibility on other sides of the glasses) are now permissible in India as well,” George and Sons said in a statement.

The amended Rule 100 says that the safety glass or safety glazing of the windscreen and rear window of every motor vehicle shall be so manufactured to provide not less than seventy percent visual transmission and side windows with fifty percent of light and it shall conform to Indian Standards IS 2553 (P2) Revision 1: 2019.

“The amended IS 2553 of 2919 permits a glass pane either toughened glass or laminated glass with a layer of plastic on the inner side. By virtue of the amendment brought into Rule100 of the CMV Rules, the prohibition imposed through the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court in Avishek Goenka vs. Union of India and others no more exists with respect to usage of safety glazing,” the statement said.

The dealers said speedy implementation of the amendment will also contribute to energy saving as the use of A/C could be reduced if sun film is used in cars.

“In India, Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited is the sole manufacturer of safety glazing/sun control film conforming to the standards 2553 Revision 1 :2019 and has conducted the prescribed tests of the glazing material from the government agencies namely International Center for Automotive Technology, Gurugram, Hariyana. The QR Code printed on the material/ film pasted on the car windows can be scanned through any smart phone to identify that it conforms with IS 2553 and visibility prescribed under Rule 100 of CMVR. The visibility prescribed by Rule 100 or IS 2553 can also be identified by testing through a small device called "VLT" meter available in market,” the dealers said.