Use of sun film on vehicles not permissible: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the use of sun film on vehicles was not permissible.

He pointed out that the front and rear safety glasses should be at least 70 per cent transparent, while the side glasses 50 per cent transparent, as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. There is also a court ruling that cooling film, tinted film, and black film should not be used on the windows of vehicles. The Minister said that he was giving a clarification as there is confusion over this.

Currently, the law does not permit the use of sun film. The minister has also directed the Transport Commissioner to take action against those who violate this. On the issue of glazing plastic, the minister said that legal advice would be sought if needed.

Federation on Minister’s statements

Meanwhile, the Car Accessories Dealers and Distributors Federation has said that one or more plastic layers can be fixed on the inner glass pane of toughened glass or laminated glass. “IS 2553 defines glazing material as a combination of the glass and plastic layer. Therefore, plastic film is permissible. The Minister is making statements without understanding the issue. Will meet the minister and try to explain this,” the Federation said.