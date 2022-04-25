Red nameplates barred on vehicles of cooperative bodies in Kerala

Palakkad: The Additional Registrar (General) of Cooperative Societies has issued an order directing the immediate removal of red nameplates on vehicles belonging to cooperative institutions in Kerala.

The order has been issued following an intimation from the Motor Vehicles Department that the red nameplates and the mention of “state government” on cooperative institution vehicles were illegal.

As per rules the cooperative institutions are permitted to fix nameplates with a light blue colour scheme and bearing the name of their respective institution. The nameplate should also mention “a state government undertaking.”

The guidelines on the size of name plates should also be complied with strictly.

The order says that the illegally installed nameplates should be removed and replaced with the ones with the above specifications within two days and the action taken report should be conveyed to the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.