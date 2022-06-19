Malayalam
Ola S1 Pro rides past controversies to be among top-selling scooters in India

Our Correspondent
Published: June 19, 2022 10:47 AM IST Updated: June 19, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Topic | Fasttrack

Notwithstanding the flurry of complaints and controversies that followed its launch, according to latest figures, Ola is among top-selling scooters in the country.

In May itself, 9,247 Ola S1 Pro scooters were registered in the country, according to the data from Vahan, the central government's vehicle registration portal. With this, the Ola electric scooter is ranked ninth among best-selling scooters in the country. It is also the only electric scooter to find a place in the top 10.

Sales figures from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are yet to be included, and adding this would further improve its ranking, Ola said. However, the data from May shows that Ola has seen a reduction in sales when compared to the previous month. In April, Ola had sold 12,689 units.

Ola had launched its electric scooter last year. Though there are several other similar products in the domestic market, no other scooter could match the popularity of Ola scooters.

The Ola scooter came with one of the best designs, performance and technology. A single charge provides a range of 135 km. It takes only 3 seconds to reach 40 kmph from standstill and 5 seconds for a 0-60 kmph dash. It has a top speed of 115 kmph and retails for Rs 1,39,999 ex-showroom price.

