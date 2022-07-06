Sales double, as new launches help Volkswagen take a big leap in India

German car maker Volkswagen has made a huge leap in car sales in India. In the first half of 2022, Volkswagen India sold twice as many cars as compared to the previous year. The huge reception received by Volkswagen's newly introduced Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun has also been attributed to the success of the company.

Volkswagen has sold 21,588 cars in India in the first six months of this year whereas the company sold only 10,843 cars during the same period last year. The newly introduced cars have been responsible for the sales growth, said the brand director of the company.

"Our newest entrants Taigun and Virtus have received a phenomenal response from customers since their introduction. The growing demand has helped us double our sales in the first half of 2022 when compared to the first half of 2021," said Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Volkswagen had introduced mega delivery plans across the country to promote the sales of the Virtus. This strategy also succeeded because 2,500 Virtus cars were sold through the scheme alone.

The company achieved this by overcoming the challenges in the supply chain. The support of the youth helped us a lot. This year is shaping up to be the most successful year in the history of Volkswagen in India, Gupta added.

Volkswagen has 120 service centres and 152 dealerships in 114 cities across India. Interestingly, Volkswagen made the huge jump in sales amid service constraints. However, Volkswagen claims that customers in 80% of regions in the country have access to its service facilities.