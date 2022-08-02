Malayalam
Kerala abandons online test for learner’s licence after widespread fraud is reported

Our Correspondent
Published: August 02, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant decision affecting aspirants for a driving licence in Kerala, the state government has decided to do away with the online test to obtain a learner’s licence and replace it with tests to be conducted at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and sub-RTOs. The new move is based on a ‘Manorama’ report which pointed out widespread irregularities in the learner’s test.

The report had said that 5,000-6,000 people from other states were earning a learner’s licence every month in Kerala by taking the online test in Malayalam. In such cases, it was found that driving schools and agents were answering the questions for the applicants by collecting bribes amounting to Rs 3,000-5,000. Several guest workers in Kerala had also passed the test in Malayalam even though they were hardly proficient in the language, the report added.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, tests for learner’s licence were conducted at the RTO and sub-RTO offices. However, the government had allowed the online method as part of the containment measures against the disease.

After the malpractice came to light, a high-level meeting was convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday and decided to revert to the earlier system. “The latest decision is intended to ensure proper standards in the learner’s test. Applicants will now have to book the date and time of the learner’s test online and personally reach the  respective regional transport office or sub-RTO to take the test,” said Transport Commissioner S Sreejith.

 

