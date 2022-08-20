Malayalam
Learner's licence test to be conducted at RT offices from today

Our Correspondent
Published: August 22, 2022 10:11 AM IST Updated: August 22, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Representational image
Topic | Fasttrack

Thiruvananthapuram: The learner's test for driving will be conducted at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and sub-RTOs in Kerala from Monday (August 22) onwards. Applicants have to visit the office to take the online test.

During the Covid pandemic, the learner's test was shifted to online mode. But this was found to have led to widespread irregularities.

The irregularities came to light after migrant workers, including West Bengal natives, passed the test by taking it in Malayalam and secured licences. It was found that the OTP number sent to the applicants were forwarded to the driving schools, and the test was written by those at driving schools. Subsequently, it was decided to conduct the exams at offices.

Arrangements will be made for 46-60 candidates to take the exam at the sub-RTOs and for 90 candidates at the RTOs.

One's knowledge of road rules and regulations, signals and signs, road manners, defensive driving, etc are checked in the learner’s test.

