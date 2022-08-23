Manorama Online TVS NTorq Vibe launched, win prizes up to Rs 30,000

Manorama Online and TVS have flagged off their jointly organized TVS NTorq Vibe Road Show. Cochin TVS managing director Shaji Joseph inaugurated the road show which will pass through colleges in different districts of Kerala. During the tour, college students will get a chance to make a Reels video with NTorq. Out of this, the Reels with the highest reach and engagement will be awarded a first prize of Rs 30,000 and 15 selected people will be awarded a prize of Rs 2,500 each.

What you have to do

Visit www.manoramaonline.com/ntorqvibe and make a Reels video imitating the poses of young film star Mathew Thomas with TVS Ntorq Vibe. Post the Reels video by mentioning @ManoramaOnline @tvs_ntorq on your profile, tagging three friends and adding the hashtags #ITSFORSOMEONELIKEME and #MONTORQVIBE. The top prize of Rs 30,000 will be given for the post with more reach and engagement.

Contest guidelines

The Reels done by the contestants should be along with the TVS scooter.

All the poses done by film star Mathew Thomas must also be present in the Reels.

Videos that do not tag Manorama Online and tvs_ntorq Instagram profiles and three friends will not be considered for the contest.

The hashtags should also be added along with the Reels video.