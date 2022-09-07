With a range of up to 590 km, you can drive these EVs without any worries

The price of fuel and the electric car market are cruising ahead in the same trajectory in our country. What still makes many people hesitant to switch to electric cars is the limited range of electric vehicles. However, there are electric cars with such a long range that one would never be bothered about running out of charge during normal journeys. Let us get acquainted with some of such high-end electric cars.

1. BMW i4

The BMW i4 is the leading electric car with a long range of up to 590 km. A powerful battery of 83.9 kWh gives such a long range to the car. This electric car has a power output of 340 hp and a torque rating of 430 Nm. It accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 190 kmph.

2. Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4Matic Plus

This is Mercedes AMG's first electric car in India, and this is also the most expensive electric car in the Indian market. The EQS 53 is priced at around Rs 2.45 crore ex-showroom. The company promises a maximum range of 586 km. It is a powerful vehicle that produces 761 hp of power and 1020 Nm of torque. There are reports that Mercedes will launch the AMG EQS 580 in India in September. The range of this car is more than 750 km.

3. Kia EV6

The EV6 is Kia's first electric car model in the Indian market. This car in the premium crossover segment is priced at Rs 59.95 lakh. The vehicle is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery. The single-motor model can produce a maximum power of 229 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm while the dual-motor variant can produce 325 hp of power and 605 Nm of torque. The EV6 has a maximum range of 528 km.

4. Audi e-tron GT

Audi is offering two variants of the e-tron GT. While the standard model has 475 hp of power and 630 Nm of torque, the top model has a power output to 646 hp. This car has a two-speed transmission. Both the models have a 93 kWh battery. Audi offers a range of 500 km on this model.

5. Audi e-tron/Porsche Taycan

In fifth place, there are not one but two cars -- the Audi e-tron and the Porsche Taycan. The e-tron SUV is available in Sportback body styles. With two electric motors, the 50 model can produce 313 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque. At the same time, the 55 model is capable of producing 408 hp of power and a maximum torque of 664 Nm. The 50 has a 71kW battery and can travel between 264km and 379km on a single charge. The more powerful 55 model has a 95 kW battery and has a range of 359-384 km on a single charge.

The Taycan is launching seven models in two body styles -- Taycan Sedan and Taycan Cross Turismo Estate. These cars can churn out power ranging from 408 hp to 761 hp and a maximum torque of 1050 Nm. These models of Taycan are among the most powerful electric cars on sale in India today. While the standard model has a 79.2 kW battery, models with up to 93.4 kW battery are also available.