Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 88th foundation day

Pune: Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, celebrated its 88th foundation day in Pune on 16th September, 2022. A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Asheesh Pandey, executive director, Manoj Kumar Verma, RBI nominee director, Rakesh Kumar, shareholder director, Sardar Baljit Singh, director on board, along with general managers and other executives of bank were present at the programme.

Zonal managers of Pune City, west and east zone of bank along with their teams were also present in the event. Around 600 customers attended the programme.

Rajeev paid his tribute to the founders of the bank and expressed his gratitude to stakeholders and customers. He congratulated staff members for the bank’s convincing performance since last two years to become No. 1 in terms of performance among PSBs.

Rajeev opined, “In our continuous endeavor we are committed to provide the best to our customers and poised well to compliment the future growth of Nation and serve our people with utmost dedication and sincerity. We are proactively working to ramp up digital prowess and bring in the best possible reforms to leapfrog into the next generation of banking.”

Pandey said the bank is poised really well and it isconducting various outreach programmes across the country to connect with more and more customers. “The bank has received overwhelming response while raising capital through Tier-I bonds recently,” Pandey said.