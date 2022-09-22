Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

5 years validity for accreditation renewal of driver training centres

PTI
Published: September 22, 2022 11:02 AM IST Updated: September 22, 2022 11:37 AM IST
The syllabus for two-wheeler training has been detailed to cover practical as well as theoretical knowledge. Representational Image: Shutterstock
Topic | Fasttrack

New Delhi: The renewal of accreditation of recognised driver training centres will be valid for five years, as per notified amendment to rules.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendment to the rules related to Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC).

The syllabus for giving training for two-wheelers has been particularly detailed to comprehensively cover practical as well as theoretical knowledge, the ministry said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

"New rules will further streamline the functioning of ADTCs with ...key features. The trainee will be required to pass the 'test of competence to drive' in order to receive the proficiency test certificate for issue of driving license," it said.

Other provisions linked to training centres such as fees and issue of driving license, among others, have been clarified.

"Over the course of the implementation of referred rules, certain issues were identified by this Ministry as well as other stakeholders," the statement added.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.