CM opens IBM’s new Software Lab, says it accelerates growth of Kerala's tech sector

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated IBM’s new Software Lab, a state-of-the-art global innovation centre at Brigade World Trade Centre Infopark, Kakkanad. The centre will focus on product engineering, design, and development of new products and solutions in the areas of Data & AI, and Automation and collaborate with the technology ecosystem in the region to co-create solutions for the global industry. Also housed within the Lab is the Automation Innovation Centre, which will help IBM and IBM Ecosystem partners to build automation solutions through their lifecycle – product design, engineering, and support - that will help clients in business automation, AIOps and integration, a press statement from the company said.

"IBM's choice to establish its Software Lab at Infopark- Kochi is truly something to celebrate. This investment shows once more that Kerala's IT Hubs have the greenest IT spaces, a talent pool of IT professionals, a Centre of Excellence in emerging technologies, and the economic momentum to continue to move the state forward as the country's next digital hub. We have worked closely with IBM over the past year to make this investment possible and are thrilled to see this happen, adding even more momentum to Kerala's rapidly growing tech sector," Vijayan said.

Designed with creativity and innovation at its centre, the facility has open, agile, and collaborative workspaces. The facility also has dedicated workspaces to co-create and co-innovate with clients and partners to fast-track innovation, especially in AI-powered automation areas like business automation, AIOps, and integration. Further, the expanded presence of IBM in Kochi will accelerate skills building and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Data, AI and Automation, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India South Asia and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs were among those who attended the event.

Nirmal said, "Our vision for India is to drive in-country innovation by leveraging advanced technologies and tapping the digital skills and talent here to help unlock the true potential of digitization. As the pace of digitization accelerates, we are more open and committed to collaborating with ecosystem partners and clients to co-create technology solutions that address the demands of our clients locally and globally more quickly. We will combine our global best practices in product design, engineering, and software development with world-class skills and the diversity of talent of Kerala and help clients automate, secure, modernize and predict."

Thanking the Kerala government for the support in helping the company establish its new India Software lab in Kochi, Patel said their expanded presence in Kochi will play an important role in contributing to the region's economic growth through job creation and the engagement of local talent in high-skilled jobs.