Tiago EV - Tata's first electric hatch to offer 315 km range at Rs 8.49 lakh

Despite being third in the passenger car market, Tata Motors owns 80% of the Indian electric vehicle market. While the Nexon and Tigor electric cars brought big changes in the market, the Tiago Electric hatchback is set to put EV sales into top gear. Though the introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh is only for the first 10,000 customers, the Tiago EV will bring big changes in the market. The Tiago has seven variants namely XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux with two battery packs. What are the main differences among them, and which model is ideal for you? Here is a lowdown:

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Tiago EV XE

19.2 kWh battery (250 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 8.49 lakh)

The company claims a range of 250 km for the model that uses the 19.2 kWh battery. It takes just 6.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph. The vehicle will charge from 10 to 100% in 6.9 hours from a standard 15A power plug point. The vehicle will be charged from 10 to 100% in 5.1 hours using the 3.3 kW AC home charger and 2.6 hours using the 7.2 kW AC fast charger. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.

Features:

Body-coloured bumpers

Blue accents across the vehicle

Full fabric seat upholstery

Automatic HVAC

Electric power steering

Tilt adjustment for steering

Digital instrument cluster

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Puncture repair kit

More than 45 connected car features

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Tiago EV XT

19.2 kWh battery (250 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 9.09 lakh), 24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 9.99 lakh).

The company claims a range of 250 km for the 19.2 kWh battery model and 315 km for the 24 kWh battery model. The 19.2 kWh model takes just 6.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60kmph; and 5.7 seconds for the 24 kWh model. The 19.2 kWH model will charge from 10 to 100% in 6.9 hours and the 24 kWh model in 8.7 hours from a standard 15A power plug point.

Using a 3.3 kW AC home charger, the 19.2 kWh model will charge in 5.1 hours and the 24 kWh model in 6.4 hours. Using the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, the vehicle can go from 10 to 100% charge in 2.6 hours for the 19.2 kWh model and 3.6 hours for the 24 kWh model. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.

Apart from the XE features:

Body coloured door handles

Auto fold, electrically adjustable mirror

ORVMs with turn indicators

Full wheel covers

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers

Android Auto, Apple Car Play connectivity

Steering-mounted controls

Smartwatch connectivity with ZConnect

Flip key

Theatre dimming for interior cabin light & follow me home headlamps

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Tiago EV XZ+

24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 10.79 lakh), 24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 7.2 kW AC charger (price Rs 11.29 lakh)

The company claims a range of 315 km for the 24 kWh battery model. It takes just 5.7 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph. From a standard 15A power plug point, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 100% in 8.7 hours. Using a 3.3 kW AC home charger, it will take 6.4 hours. A 7.2 kW AC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 10 to 100% in 3.6 hours. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes.

The XZ+ features

Projector headlamps

Daytime running lamp

Fog lamp

Hyperstyle 14-inch alloy wheels

Knitted headliner

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto headlamps, rear power outlet

Cooled glovebox

4 tweeters and 4 speakers

Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux

24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 11.29 lakh), 24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 7.2 kW AC charger (price Rs 11.79 lakh)

The company claims a range of 315 km for the 24 kWh battery model. It takes just 5.7 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph. From a standard 15A power plug point, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 100% in 8.7 hours. Using a 3.3 kW AC home charger, it will take 6.4 hours. A 7.2 kW AC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 10 to 100% in 3.6 hours. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes.

The XZ+ features

Black roof

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Push start/stop button

Electric tailgate release