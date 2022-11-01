Carens in high demand, Kia to increase price

The Kia Carens is South Korean automaker Kia's premium MPV in India. The Carens, which has become the new star in the market by going head to head with big players including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has recently started to receive a lot of demand.

With this, Kia is preparing to increase the price, which is most likely by December itself. This is the second time the price revision is going to happen after the vehicle was introduced in the market.

The 1.5-liter petrol Premium manual model, which is the lower variant of the vehicle that was launched last February, is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh and the 1.4-liter petrol DCT Luxury Plus and 1.5-litre diesel automatic Luxury Plus start at Rs 16.99 lakh.

Soon after the launch, the price was increased by Rs 70,000. There is no indication of the quantum of increase this time. There are also no announcements about the vehicle getting new variants or updates.

The vehicle comes in five variants namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Some of these include six-seat options.

The vehicle is available in imperial blue, moss brown, sparkling silver, intense red, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, glaze white and clear white. The power and torque outputs are 115 bhp and 144 Nm for the 1.5-liter petrol unit. The 1.4-liter turbo petrol model produces 140 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 115 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT automatic. More than a family utility vehicle, it is a new-generation feature-packed vehicle.

The vehicle has a long list of amenities like a flexible seat, sliding under tray and tech-rich infotainment system like Kia Connect App. Six airbags and ESP are standard.