Toyota is all set to unveil the new Innova Hycross in India on November 25. The price will be announced at the New Delhi Auto Expo in January.

Toyota has announced that the international debut of the new vehicle will take place in Indonesia on November 21. The name of the vehicle will be Innova Zenix. Earlier, Toyota Indonesia had released the first images of the vehicle.

Large grille

The new vehicle has a front grill reminiscent of the Corolla Cross. N-shaped inserts can also be seen in the teaser image. It also gets a nice-looking headlamp unit. The vehicle has more of a crossover look than an MPV.

Asian MPV

Apart from India, the new vehicle will also be launched in other Asian markets. Ahead of the unveiling, the video of the test run of the vehicle was released. The video has more information including the interior.

Features

It will also get a free-standing touch screen, fully digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, sunroof, wireless charger, soft-touch dashboard, electronic parking brake and LED headlamp. Like the current Innova, the Hycross can be expected to offer a variety of seating options and a spacious interior.

No diesel, only hybrid

The new vehicle will have two petrol engine options. Instead of the diesel engine, there will be a more fuel efficient 2-liter petrol hybrid engine.

The new model will have the same technology as the recently launched Toyota Hyryder. Instead of a ladder frame chassis, the new vehicle will be built on a monocoque. The front-wheel drive layout vehicle is built on the TNGA-C platform.