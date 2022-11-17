India’s cheapest electric car launched at just Rs 4.79 lakh

The country's cheapest electric car has just been launched. The low-cost car is manufactured by Mumbai-based EV start-up company PMV. The price of the micro car, named EaS-E, starts at Rs 4.79 lakh. It will be available in three variants with a range of 120 km, 160 km and 200 km. The basic variant which has a range of 120 km has a price tag of Rs 4.79 lakh. Other models are priced at Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 7.79 lakh.

The EaS-E is the first micro electric car in the country. Established in 2018, PVM Electric's first car can accommodate two people. So far 6,000 bookings have been received and the initial price will be available to 10,000 people, says the company. The vehicles will be delivered by mid-2023. PMV is offering a warranty of three years or 50,000 km. The company says that the vehicle costs just 75 paise to run a kilometre.

This baby car has a beautiful front and rear ends. Thirteen-inch alloy wheels are used in the vehicle. The car is 2915 mm long, 1157 mm wide, and 1600 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2087 mm and ground clearance of 170 mm. The vehicle has a motor that produces 13 hp of power and 50 Nm of torque. The top speed is 70 kmph and the EaS-E takes less than five seconds to accelerate to 40 kmph. The company claims that the battery will be fully charged in four hours.

The car also has features like digital instrument cluster, touch screen infotainment system, USB charging port and rear parking camera. The company also says that in the feet-free driving mode, one can move forward at a speed of 20 km without stepping on the accelerator.