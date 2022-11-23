Senmenti O: 300 km range, 200 km top speed

A maximum speed of 200 km and a travel range of 300 km on a single charge.

This is the Senmenti O, an electric scooter unveiled recently by Horwin Global, an Austrian electric vehicle manufacturing company. The vehicle was unveiled at the EICMA Expo in Milan, Italy.

The Senmenti-O is a small beast in appearance too. It has an appearance reminiscent of the concept of alien vehicles.

The body is muscular throughout. This is a vehicle in the maxi scooter category. Unlike a scooter, the vehicle is based on a special chassis.

This is a chassis that is usually used in electric motorcycles. The vehicle has the same motor and battery features as e-supersport bikes.

The 16.5kW battery pack also offers an excellent range. The 400-volt electrical system can be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes. Other e-scooters can also be charged from the vehicle.

None of the e-scooters in the Indian market offer a range of 300 km. It will reach 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds.

The vehicle also has many features like radar-based hazard warning, various riding modes, ABS – traction control. It is expected that the vehicle will first reach European countries and then India.