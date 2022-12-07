Supercharged Entertainment to open second US location

Edison, New Jersey: Supercharged Entertainment, the world’s largest indoor, multi-level karting track and premier entertainment venue, is set to open its second US location in Edison, NJ on December 16. Supercharged Entertainment Edison will celebrate its grand opening hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon cutting event on December 15 at 11 am. Located at 987 US-1 in Edison, NJ right next door to Top Golf, Supercharged Entertainment Edison is the company’s second, and largest US location behind its flagship complex which opened to enthusiastic crowds in June, 2019 in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

The 16-acre complex of Supercharged Entertainment Edison is the world’s largest indoor, multi-level, temperature-controlled Karting Track with two uniquely designed tracks which can be combined into one 80,000 square-foot Supertrack.

Apart from the world’s most adrenaline charged karting experience, Supercharged Entertainment Edison has 19 lanes of Luxury Axe Throwing complete with spacious private lounge seating, food and bar service, and interactive projection targets and competitive games. An enormous, two-story Arcade & Gaming Area offers nearly 150 games, including several thrilling Virtual Reality experiences such as The Big Ride, King Kong Skull Island, and much more. The Drop & Twist Tower is an exciting, two-story attraction that spins, drops, and passes through all floors of the facility. The Bionic Bumper Cars arena offers the best and most spacious, indoor bumper car experience, and is perfect for individuals, families, friends, coworkers, or any group looking for insane bumper car fun.

“Sandi and I can’t wait to celebrate the upcoming opening of what we believe is certainly New Jersey’s and the world’s best, all-in-one karting and entertainment venue,” said. “Supercharged Entertainment Edison has something for everyone –couples, families, kids, groups, and companies. We’re beyond thrilled to show all of New Jersey, and New York and Pennsylvania too all the exhilarating and insane fun our Edison venue has to offer,” Stephen Sangermano, president, Supercharged Entertainment, said.

“On behalf of our entire Supercharged Edison team, we’re incredibly grateful to the entire Edison community and all of New Jersey for welcoming us so warmly,” Sandra Sangermano, CEO, said.