Kerala taxi operator launches country's first green taxi fleet, Tharoor takes first ride

Kochi: MGS, one of the largest travel operators of Kerala, has launched the country's first green taxis by adding 10 Tata XPRES-T electric cars into its 400+ fleet. At a function held in Kochi, Shashi Tharoor MP launched the green taxi operations of MGS by making the first ride.

MGS is planning to increase the number of is green taxis to 100 in a year. The company operates its fleet based out of the state's four international airports and four IT parks.

“It is the need of the hour to usher in the new green revolution and we are happy to have launched the country's first fleet of green taxis,” M S Anilkumar, managing director, MGS said.

Venkatesh N, senior manager EV South, Tata Motors, said in addition to the enormous savings on the operational cost, the green taxis' contributions to the environment both by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and drastically reducing pollution make them the only choice in the future.

"Considering this, almost all of the taxis in the country presently depending on petrol, diesel or CNG will ultimately be replaced by electric cars," he said. MGS also honoured Abdul Nizar and family who took a road trip to Kashmir and back in an electric car on the occasion.