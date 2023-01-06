Safety tips for elderly behind the wheel

With the passage of time, the way of driving has changed a lot. Gone are the days when there were only a handful of people on the road. This makes it difficult for all of us and especially the senior citizens to drive. Here are a few simple tips to keep in mind to ensure safe driving for the elderly.

Eye test

An eye examination to assess vision should be done regularly. Check if you are suffering from eye conditions like cataract. You should undergo tests at regular intervals prescribed by the doctor. Some people are unable to drive at night due to eye disease. Check if you are affected by such diseases.

Hearing test

You need to check if old age has affected the sense of hearing. If you cannot hear the horn of other vehicles, it will cause danger.

Side effects

If you tend to feel drowsy after your medication, avoid driving at that point. Get someone to drive for you and always consult with your doctor if you plan to skip your tablet.

No phone

Don't pick up your phone while diving. Also, avoid eating while driving. These habits can cause distraction while driving.

Night drive

Senior citizens should avoid driving at night as much as possible. Driving may become difficult due to the bright light of oncoming vehicles. There is also a possibility of you falling asleep.

Known route

Driving on an unknown route is risky for senior citizens. Stick to the regular route.

Reflex action

Reflex action is likely to slow down with age. When you encounter a dangerous situation, the time taken to respond to the situation increases with age. This increases the risk of accidents. Try to leave more distance from the vehicle in front. This is to avoid an accident if the vehicle in front brakes suddenly.

If you pay attention to these things, you can overcome age and make driving comfortable. Unlike the old days, there are many vehicles that are faster and have more gears. Senior citizens should be able to anticipate their moves when you are driving