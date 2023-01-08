Tonino Lamborghini to explore scope of investment in Kerala, seeks tax relaxations

Kochi: Italian business tycoon Tonino Lamborghini is exploring the scope of investment in Kerala even as seeking tax relaxations from the state government. His Tonino Lamborghini Group will examine the scope of investing in the state in sectors like luxury flats, apartment complexes and hotels. Tonino revealed his plans to State Industries Minister P Rajeev at a meeting at Nedumbassery here on Saturday, the government said in a press statement.



Tonino Lamborghini is the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the world famous luxury car company. Though the car manufacturing business is not with the Lamborghini family anymore, the brand by that name continues.

The Lamborghini family’s business is in the luxury line of watches, mobile phones, sunglasses, bags, clothing, and boutique hotels.

Lamborghini told Rajeev he would conduct detailed follow-up discussions on possible investments in the state.

The company will explore keenly the scope of investment in electric vehicle manufacturing in the state. It would analyse how to make use of Kerala's potential in manufacturing vehicles like golf carts.

The Italian group will explore the scope of joint ventures in marketing products like luxurious perfumes. Lamborghini told the minister that his company was considering partnering with local brands that are keen to step into the luxury market. He sought relaxations on tax for assembling their products in the state.

Minister Rajeev told Lamborghini that the government would offer all support for bringing in investment to the state. The schedules for further discussions will be decided soon, the minister said in the statement.

He expressed happiness over Lamborghini and his partner Angela Kriegar showing willingness to discuss the possibility of investment in the state amid their vacation in Kerala.

The minister gifted Kerala's iconic Aranmula mirror to Lamborghini as a token of gratitude.

During their tour, Lamborghini and Angela visited Thrissur and Kalamandalam and went on a boat cruise in Kochi backwaters with the Time World group MD Usman Rahman, who is also the Lamborghini brand ambassador in Dubai.

In an interview with Manorama, Lamborghini stressed the need for right business partner when he was asked about the possibility of his company making investments in the state.

"Business is not just an investment. We should get the right business partner who knows the practices here. The manufacture of luxury line products requires a huge investment.

Besides, we need Italian employees who are experienced in the making of such products. Nevertheless, Kerala is a place where boutique hotels, resorts or luxury houses can be built," he said.