Auto Expo: New five-door Jimny to create waves in compact SUV segment

New five-door Jimny to create waves in compact SUV segment

The all-new five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is expected to revolutionalize the compact SUV segment, has been unveiled for the first time at the Delhi Auto Expo 2023.

The much-awaited variant, which underwent trial runs in India and a few other countries, boasts key features like four-wheel drive, ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) and ladder frame chassis, among others.

The Maruti Suzuki describes the rugged SUV as an all-terrain compact lifestyle SUV. The vehicle rides on 15-inch wheels and three-link rigid axle suspension with coil springs, helping it chart tough terrains with ease and agility. Powered by the proven K-series 1.5-litre engine, the vehicle used the new generation ladder-frame TECT (Total Effective Control Technology) platform. It has a ground clearance of 210 mm. The new SUV, featuring a stylish black interior, comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display. It has flat reclined front seats and auto LED headlamps. Inside, there is more space for the rear passengers, thanks to the newly designed seats.

Maruti had already started the production of Jimny’s three-door variant in India for export purposes. The manufacturers will position the vehicle to compete with the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

So far, over 3.2 million units have been sold across 199 countries. Gimny is available in Pearl White, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Kinetic Yellow, Granite Grey, and Sizzling Red colours. The company started the booking of the vehicle through Nexa dealerships.