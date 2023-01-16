Arvind Gupta: Tech wizard charting India's digital revolution

Arvind Gupta, the Head and Co-Founder of Digital India Foundation, needs no introduction to those associated with the IT and internet industry. This Foundation paved the way for India to leap ahead of other nations when it comes to the digital revolution. The Foundation’s line of business includes a wide spectrum of services ranging from making the internet accessible to even the economically deprived, setting up future smart cities, enabling internet governance, data privacy, and cyber security to the manufacturing of electronic equipment.

Arvind's asset is the experience he gained over three decades in the digital domain, thanks to his stint in Silicon Valley, the world’s preeminent hub for technology. He is an expert in a wide range of areas like Consumer Internet, Digital Media, Payment Systems, and Analytical Data Economy.

Arvind, who also functions as an adjunct professor at Banaras Hindu University (IIT, Varanasi), is among the prominent people who work, believing that India can make strides by making use of the diverse and rich data sets in the country.

Data: India's strength

India has become one of the biggest digital economies in the world. Our nation has the largest number of people connected to the internet in the world. Nearly 800 million people here are connected through the web. Hence, in the case of diverse data, India stands as the richest in the world. India succeeded in this by arranging cheaper phones and cheap data. The brains of Arvind and his ilk as well as institutions like the Digital India Foundation are behind the revolution.

India plans to expand its digital infrastructure the way we developed our public roads and power grids, Arvind had said.

We may be able to achieve the kind of progress that others cannot claim. In several countries, the private sector has a vast role in the internet sector. India’s different thoughts may be useful for industrial establishments as well. With documentation turning paperless, the number of people availing of various services has increased. The submission of e-KYC and others has become very dear to people.

Numerous achievements

Arvind has been on the Global FinTech Top 100 list of Influencers. He is the Member of World Economic Forum’s Global Futures Council on Digital Economy & Society, and also the OECD Expert Member of Global Value Chains. He has been awarded the Eisenhower Global Fellowship for Innovation for the year 2014. He has also won the DataQuest Pathbreaker of the year award and the Distinguished Centenary Alumni award from IIT-BHU. He is among the founders of iSPiRT and is a co-founder of several startups.

Steered Modi's media campaign

The eminence of Arvind can be gauged from the fact that he was the head of the MyGov initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His contribution became evident in the 2014 Indian general election itself. Aravind anchored the ‘Lakshya 272+’ mission of the digital social media communication wing for Narendra Modi as he charted his path to the helm of the Government of India.

Startup founder too

Arvind has set up several startups like Amplify.AI, ApnaPay, and Ideaswall. A lot many people hearken to his words on the topic of ‘running industries in the new age’ during meetings. Above all, he has published several articles on the digital domain, which is developing day by day. He has secured his degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the IIT (BHU), Varanasi itself. He has a Master’s degree in Computer Science. He has secured an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Illinois, US.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of ‘Techspectations’, which will be held on February 17 at Hotel Le Meridien, Kochi, will highlight the theme ‘MO@25: Absorb, evolve & thrive in New Digital Order’ as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and its umpteen challenges.