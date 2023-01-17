Malayalam
Manju Warrier aces two-wheeler licence test, all set to buy a BMW bike

Our Correspondent
Published: January 17, 2023 11:30 AM IST Updated: January 17, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Manju Warrier with Motor Vehicle Inspector A R Rajesh : Manorama Online
Topic | Fasttrack

Kakkanad: As the Motor Vehicle Inspector A R Rajesh said, Start, Action… actor Manju Warrier, known to be the lady superstar of the Malayalam film industry, set out on a scooter to crack the ‘8’ track test on the driving test ground in Kakkanad.

She did not touch any of the iron rods placed along the track or step her foot on the ground. It looked quite effortless and she cleared the test.

Not many recognized the actor who wore a helmet and entered he driving test ground initially. Once she was recognized, many took selfies along with her, including the officials.

Manju said it was the trip to Ladakh along with Tamil actor Ajith that prompted her to take a two-wheeler licence. Manju already has a four-wheeler licence. Now, she is all set to buy a BMW bike. Last year, Manju bought an electric car. She also owns a Range Rover and a Maruti Baleno.

