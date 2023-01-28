How to avail a personal loan for your dental care?

Maintaining good dental health is a crucial part of personal care. Root Canal Treatment (RCT) and braces are common dental treatments. In some cases, these treatments can be a little expensive. A personal loan for emergency can be very helpful. You can avail quick cash for fixing a broken tooth or other care, such as braces.

Who can get a dental care loan?

Anyone who is an adult, has an income, and has a stable job can get these personal loans for dental care. You will need a steady income to be able to pay back the loan.

1. You should be a resident Indian

To get a dental care loan, you must be a resident Indian. This is because the loan will be disbursed and repayments will be collected in India, and being a resident ensures that the lender can easily contact you and verify your identity and creditworthiness.

2. Age limit

You must be at least 21 years old to get a personal loan for your dental treatments.

3. Your minimum net monthly income – based on place of residence

The monthly income requirement is based on your place of residence (25,000 for residents of Mumbai and Delhi, 20,000 all other locations).

What is the process of getting a personal loan for dental care?

Getting a personal loan nowadays is easier than before. You just have to fill out the application form online and submit the necessary documents.

The documents for getting a personal loan for dental care include:

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

Bank Statement for 3 months

Salary slips for last 3 months

Once you have completed the online application and submitted all necessary documents, your personal loan for dental care will be approved and disbursed into your account shortly after loan approval. Check the personal loan interest rates before applying for the loan, which depends on your eligibility, and lender’s policy at the time of application.

What are the benefits of getting a personal loan for your dental care?

1. Quick disbursal

Gone are the days when you had to stand in a long queue for application and wait for weeks or even months for the disbursement. Personal loans are now availed within days and shortly after your loan is approved.

2. Flexible repayment options

Once the loan is approved, repayments can be made in the form of EMIs. Flexible repayment options for personal loans allow borrowers to tailor the loan to their specific financial situation. This can include options such as adjusting the loan term, or making additional payments or prepayments. This flexibility can help borrowers manage their cash flow and budgeting, and can also help them save money on interest charges over the life of the loan.

3. Cheaper than credit cards

Credit cards are known for charging high-interest rates, which can raise the total cost of the loan. With a personal loan for dental care, you will be charged a much lower rate. This is especially good if you are planning to pay the loan off in instalments.

4. No collateral required

Personal loans are typically offered as unsecured loans, meaning that collateral is not required to secure the loan. This is a great option for those who do not have assets to put up as collateral or are not willing to do so. Additionally, having the option of paying back the loan in instalments can make it more manageable for the borrower, allowing them to spread out the cost over a longer period of time.

5. Minimum documentation

As a process, lenders usually ask for all the personal loan documents. Personal loans typically require borrowers to provide a variety of documentation to the lender in order to verify their identity and creditworthiness. To get more details on eligibility and documentation, click here.

Conclusion

All this is great news for those who need immediate money for dental care. There are many types of personal loans that are available if you need help fixing a tooth or getting other dental work done.

Put your trust in personal loans from Fullerton India and you could be on your way to getting the smile that you've always wanted.