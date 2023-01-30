Dr Biswajit Dhar to deliver Manorama Budget Speech on Feb 6

Kochi: Renowned academician Dr Biswajit Dhar, a professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), will deliver this year’s Manorama Budget Speech.



He will deliver the address, the 24th in the annual Manorama Budget Speech series, at 6 pm on February 6 at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kaloor.

Dr Biswajit enjoys a rich experience in his capacity as the Professor and Head, Centre for WTO Studies, set up to carry out research studies to aid India’s negotiations with the World Trade Organisation. He was a member of the delegations representing the country at many international events quite a few times. He has also served as a consultant of various wings of the United Nations Organizations (UNO) like the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), besides being a Board member of the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM).

Dr Biswajit, who has presented many noteworthy research theses at international seminars and authored a number of analytic pieces on contemporary issues in Finance, is also an excellent orator.

The last two annual speech sessions were conducted online due to the grim COVID-19 situation.