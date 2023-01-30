Tech veteran Nirupesh Joshi has a whale of a time manufacturing luxury watches

When smart watches hog all the attention is it a folly to manufacture luxury watches of global standards in India? The Bangalore Watch Company (BWC) in India is proving that it is not so. At the helm of this company is a couple – Nirupesh Joshi and wife Mercy Amalraj.

They entered the world of watch manufacturing after proving their mettle in the field of technology.

Nirupesh worked in the technology sector for 14 years. One of his responsibilities was to resolve the day-to-day problems of the 1,000 clients which were doing business with Microsoft. Nirupesh also developed a Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP), for one of the biggest credit card companies in India.

Besides this, he also increased the security of internet networks and speeded them up for Fortune 1,000 companies. He has led teams consisting of three members to 109 members. Nirupesh returned to India in 2016 after taking a small break from his job. When he returned this time, he thought of trying out the BWC idea of manufacturing and selling watches of world standard from his motherland. It was also a novel idea to set unique Indian backgrounds for luxury watches.

Nirupesh Joshi, one of the founders of the Bangalore Watch Company, will be present as a speaker at the Malayala Manorama Techspectations, the prime digital summit in Kerala. This is the fifth edition of Techspectations.

The idea of starting the watch company took shape when Nirupesh and Mercy were living in Hong Kong. Their visits to boutiques of world-famous watch manufacturers lent inspiration to the idea. They reached Bengaluru after learning all the necessary aspects related to the manufacture of high-end watches. In the first year itself, watches manufactured in their company were sold in 29 countries. Nirupesh says the majority of the buyers of the watches are those who live abroad. What attracts many of the customers is that the watches are seen as a novel Indian product.

Unique features

There are many unique features in the watches made by the BWC. One of them is that they are watches that tell stories. Another innovation was to include as the background an incident or idea of the 21st-century India. Instead of excessively trying to grab attention, the company uses patterns of design in conformity with the theme it uses.

Nirupesh says the product is not made intricate just to create the impression that the manufacturing process is complex. The company makes efforts to ensure that there are no compromises in quality. It is able to incorporate in its product, features that other watches costing two or three times possess. Over and above this, the company extends excellent service to those who have bought the watches and those who desire to buy them. Though such principles may look simple, they yield very good results.

Education and early stints

One of the companies in which Nirupesh worked for long was Akamai Technologies (from 2007 to 2016). Prior to it, he worked at Aspect Software for three years. He was employed for over one year at Convergys before that. Nirupesh, who founded a company named Wailspace, ran it for two years.

Nirupesh made his later moves after learning many new ideas from the Indian School of Business in 2011. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Madurai Kamaraj University (1998-2003).

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of Techspectations will take place at Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi on February 17. This year’s theme is, “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order”. This is the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top experts from the field of technology, businesspersons, investors and prominent personalities who are connected to the sector will take part in Techspectations 2023. This time, the boundless possibilities of the digital world and the challenges that they pose will come up for discussion.

