Rs 15,000 cr set aside to improve socio-economic condition of vulnerable tribes: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Published: February 01, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on 14 July 2022. File photo: Reuters/ Made Nagi
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to launch a scheme to improve the socio-economic condition of particularly vulnerable primitive tribal groups.

An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) development mission in the next three years under the development action plan for Scheduled Tribes, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

PM-PVTG development missions are being launched to improve the socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups, the finance minister announced.

This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to health, education, nutrition, road and telecom connectivity and sustainable livelihood opportunity, she said.

An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next three years, she added.

In the next three years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 749 Eklavya Model Residential Schools servicing 3.5 lakh tribal students, Sitharaman noted.

