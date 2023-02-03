Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal began presenting the state budget for 2023-2024 in the Legislative Assembly at 9 am.
The minister stated that Kerala wasn't staring at a debt trap and that the state was on a path of positive growth. He further said the government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore to deal with inflation while allocating Rs 600 crore as rubber subsidy. He also said Rs 100 crore has been marked for the government's Make in Kerala scheme.
The government has set aside Rs 1,436 crore for the LIFE Mission project. Surprisingly, the state only allocated Rs 2 crore for the Sabarimala airport.
On Thursday, the pre-budget economic survey report was tabled in the Assembly. The main aim of the budget would be overcoming the deep financial crisis which has gripped the state. In order to achieve this goal, an increase in land tax and the fair price of land is expected.
-
7 mins ago
Increase in price of new cars and vehicles in private use
Till Rs 5 lakh - 1% increase
Rs 5 - Rs 15 lakh - 2% increase
Rs 20-0 lakh - 1% increase
above Rs 30 lakh- 1% increase
-
8 mins ago
Change in one-time cess on new vehicle registrations
Two-wheelers Rs 100 (from Rs 50)
Light motor veicles Rs 200 (Rs 100)
Medium motor vehicles Rs 300 (Rs 150)
Heavy motor vehicle Rs 500 (Rs 250)
-
12 mins ago
-
13 mins ago
Fair value of land increased by 20%; rent to be based on fair value of land
-
14 mins ago
Rs 2 per litre of social security cess on petrol and diesel
-
15 mins ago
Liquor prices to increase; social security cess to go up
-
15 mins ago
Cost of acquiring apartments to rise: Stamp duty increased by 2%
-
15 mins ago
10% reduction in taxes on contract and state carriage vehicles
-
16 mins ago
Tax on vehicles reduced to 5% of the total price of the vehicle
-
16 mins ago
Court fee increased
Kerala economy posted strong recovery in 2021-22: Economic Review
According to the Economic Review tabled in the state Assembly by Finance Minister Balagopal on Thursday, Kerala's economy has posted a strong recovery in 2021-22 with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices recording a robust growth of 12.01 per cent, compared to (-) 8.43 per cent in 2020-21.
This is the highest growth recorded since 2012-13 and gave credit to the stimulus packages, along with other policy interventions of the state government, augmented growth, particularly when economic activities were severely constrained, for the achievement.
It said in 2021-22, the sectoral composition of Gross State Domestic Product reveals positive developments across sectors. "Agriculture and allied activities, industry and tertiary sectors grew 4.6 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 17.3 per cent respectively in 2021-22 over 2020-21. This was a very creditable record, particularly in the light of the fact that the preceding year the sectors recorded negative growth", the Economic Review said, adding that the state government achieved this robust growth despite the fiscal constraints set by the Government of India.
(With PTI inputs)