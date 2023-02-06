The Indian auto market is cruising in top gear now with many new cars waiting to hit the market. New versions of popular models and all-new vehicles are in the mix. Let’s see which vehicles are coming soon.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

The diesel version of the Innova Crysta will be launched soon. Toyota has re-started the booking of the diesel model which was withdrawn from the market due to overbooking. The MPV, whose price is expected to be announced soon, is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It will also have a modified bumper, grille and fog lamps.

Citroen eC3

Citroen is coming with an electric version of the small SUV C3. To be powered by a 29.2 kWh battery, the C3 can travel up to 320 km on a single charge. Citroen plans to manufacture the eC3 in India and export it to international markets. The electric version comes in the same shape as the petrol car C3. As the concept was developed with an electric car in mind, the battery will be placed under the platform. The eC3 is the first electric car in India to come with the battery pack mounted under the floor.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the Brezza CNG which was showcased at the New Delhi Auto Expo in January. The 1.5-liter K15C Dualjet engine used in the Ertiga and the XL6 will be used for this model too. The CNG version will make 88 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of torque. There will be a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai's popular mid-size sedan Verna will be launched soon. The new Verna comes with drastic changes and luxurious amenities. The 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine used in the Creta will make its way to the vehicle. The new vehicle will also have features like 360-degree camera, electric sunroof and wireless charging.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki's crossover based on the premium hatchback Baleno will be launched soon. The vehicle comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol as well as a 1-liter petrol turbo engine. The vehicle will be sold through Nexa, Maruti's premium dealership.

Honda City

The mid-life facelift of the 5th generation Honda City will be launched soon. The new City will get a revised front end, rear bumper and alloy wheels. Also expect a cheaper variant of the hybrid version.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version that was showcased at the last Auto Expo will hit the market soon. The company will try to keep the price of the Jimny below Rs 10 lakh, which will be sold through Nexa. Coming with a 1.5-liter petrol engine, the Jimny has already received good bookings.