Arvind Ganesan: Meet Akamai’s seasoned strategist

It has been over a decade since Arvind Ganesan joined Akamai, the leading content delivery network (CDN) services provider for media and software delivery, and cloud security solutions. He started his career at the American company as a manager for presales in the Emerging Customer Group in June, 2021. Ten years later, he is the India Business Head for BFSI & Enterprise industry at Akamai. During his illustrious ongoing stint at the CDN major, Ganesan has handled a wide variety of tasks including managing cross-functional, full life-cycle service delivery, sales alignment, go-to-market strategy, sales, revenue and profit growth, and cloud computing.

Equipped with all these essential managerial skills, Ganesan calls himself a highly motivated Presales Solutions leader. He is a strategist with proven experience in setting up and scaling high-performing technical Presales teams aligned to sales organisations. Before boarding Akamai, he had brief stints at three south Indian companies.

As the India Business Head for BFSI & Enterprise industry at Akamai, he handles the entire Go To Market strategy for adoption of Akamai Cloud Services and helps organisations build, run and secure their digital experience from the largest edge platform.

In a career spanning 20 years, Ganesan has done various roles in the tech industry from support, driving adoption of fibre optics internet and heading solutions engineering teams.

Ganesan will be speaking at the fifth edition of Techspectations, Manorama Online’s digital summit, as an industry leader who has played a crucial role in the transformation of the CDN sector. He will be participating at a panel discussion on ‘Cyber & Data Security for BFSI’.

