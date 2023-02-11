Manorama Online Digital Changemaker 2023 grand finale in Kochi

The Manorama Online Digital Changemaker 2023 challenge is under way in Kochi. The winners of the Digital Changemaker Awards will be decided at the grand finale of the event to be held in the evening. The Digital Changemaker 2023 Award for students has been instituted as part of the Manorama Online Techspectations digital summit.

Thirty teams that got through the preliminary round of the challenge presented their innovative ideas before the jury. Fifteen teams, which have been selected from the first round, will vie for the titles in the grand finale.

The challenge was conducted for students in the age group of 13-26. The participants had to send in innovative ideas that can transform or improve digital services in the four categories of utility services, education technology, media and entertainment.

A jury consisting of Prof. Joshy Joseph and Anjana Karumathil, both faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management, will decide the winners.

In each category, the first-prize winners will receive Rs 30,000. The second prize is Rs 20,000, while third prize is Rs 10,000. All those who reach the finals will receive a consolation prize of Rs 2,000.

The winners of the Digital Changemaker 2023 award will also get academic scholarships and merit certificates awarded by the title partner of Techspectations. The Digital Changemaker 2023 award is being organised in association with Jain Online, a leading company in the online education sector.