Inflation hits 6.52% in January; food prices surge

New Delhi: The country's retail sector recorded an inflation of 6.52 per cent in January, the highest since October 2022 (6.77 per cent). It was 5.72 per cent in December.

The surge exceeds the 6 per cent increase expected by the Reserve Bank of India. In rural areas, the price increase is 6.85 per cent and in urban areas, it is 6 per cent.

The rise in prices of food items has affected the retail sector primarily. Inflation in the prices of food items was recorded at 5.94 per cent in January. It was 4.19 per cent in December.

While the price of cereals has increased by 16.12 per cent, eggs have gone up by 8.78 per cent and milk by 8.79 per cent.

However, vegetables saw a drop in prices by 11.7 per cent.

Last week, the RBI increased the repo rate. The Central government had instructed the apex bank to maintain the price increase in the retail sector at 4 per cent.