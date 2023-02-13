Farmer-techie Kiruba Shankar to anchor Techspectations

From a humble, agrarian background to making it big in sectors including the rapidly transforming IT sector.

And professionals who have quit the hectic IT space for the rustic charm of farming.

These are not unusual scenarios anymore.

But rarely do we come across someone who has an untiring passion for working on virtual minefields as well as real, dusty fields.

Kiruba Shankar, CEO of Business Blogging, a social media consultancy, and the founder director of F5ive Technologies, a web design and development company,

heads to his village every weekend to pursue organic farming in his 13-acre plot.

Shankar is also the co-founder and president of ’60 Seconds?’, a micro-video platform.

Known for his presentation skills stemming from his rich experience in teaching and as a public speaker, Shankar will be moderating the fifth edition of Manorama Online's Techspectations, Kerala's premier digital summit to be held in Kochi on February 17.

Shankar's work experience of over two decades in the Internet space helps craft digital strategies for large firms.

He has worked with leading brands such as British Council, Dominos Pizza, Murugappa Group, Mahindra Group, Sterling Holidays, Larsen & Toubro and The Hindu.

Shankar has authored six books and has been a technology columnist for newspapers including Business Standard, Financial Express and The New Indian Express.

A Professor of Digital Marketing who has dabbled with teaching for over 18 years, Shankar has taught at leading B-Schools and delivered over 700 talks at conferences and corporate events in 21 countries.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

Log on to https://www.techspectations.com for more details and to book your seats.