YouTube: Wojcicki steps down as CEO, Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over

Reuters
Published: February 16, 2023 11:40 PM IST Updated: February 16, 2023 11:52 PM IST
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France on June 19, 2018. Neal Mohan (right) File photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard
Topic | Business

YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki will be stepping down after nine years at the helm of the world's largest online video platform, she said in a blog post on Thursday.

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said. Mohan is an Indian-American, whose father migrated to the United States.

Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

She was among Google's earliest employees and has been with the parent company Alphabet Inc for nearly 25 years.

Before Google, Wojcicki worked at Intel Corp and Bain & Company.

